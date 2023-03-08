Economy

Government in talks on two-tier pricing to boost internal tourism

08 March 2023 - 21:28 THABISO MOCHIKO

In reviewing tourism policies, the government will address aspects such as  special pricing for South Africans to encourage them to travel locally. 

Prices for accommodation at places such as lodges, game reserves and other tourist attractions are said to be too expensive for locals, preventing them from exploring their country. ..

