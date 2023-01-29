Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: IMF to release world economic outlook

SA Reserve Bank will release the private sector credit extension data for December

BL Premium
29 January 2023 - 17:30

Kicking off the week is the release of the IMF’s January World Economic Outlook (WEO) update on Tuesday.

Earlier this month IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva warned of “an even harder year” for the global economy in 2023 with the main engines of global growth — the US, Europe and China — all experiencing weakening activity and all slowing down simultaneously...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.