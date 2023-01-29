Optimism about China has coincided with apparent signs of subsiding global inflation, though it’s still a long way from levels targeted by central banks
Internal combustion vehicles will be produced for export for a long time
ANC president says whistle-blowers are not being protected
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa uses the party's annual lekgotla to map the way forward ahead of the 2024 national elections
Competitors from other parts of the world do not appear to be subjected to the challenges that SA companies face in Africa, minister says
While manufacturers plan different trajectories, the electricity shortage will partly determine the course of SA production
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Man repeatedly screamed ‘Mom’ as officers kicked, punched and struck him with a baton
Serbian crushes Grand Slam dream of Greek trailblazer Stefanos Tsitsipas in a one-sided final
Tymon Smith’s take on the winners and losers in the annual Hollywood race
Kicking off the week is the release of the IMF’s January World Economic Outlook (WEO) update on Tuesday.
Earlier this month IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva warned of “an even harder year” for the global economy in 2023 with the main engines of global growth — the US, Europe and China — all experiencing weakening activity and all slowing down simultaneously...
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: IMF to release world economic outlook
SA Reserve Bank will release the private sector credit extension data for December
