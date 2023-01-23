Economy

Franchise industry urges urgent state action on energy crisis

Franchisees are focusing more on staying afloat than on growth, the Franchise Association of SA says

23 January 2023 - 21:39 Andries Mahlangu

The franchise sector, which contributes about 14% to SA’s GDP and employs half-a-million people, has called on the government to take urgent action to resolve the crippling energy crisis.

“The reality of living with load-shedding extending into 10 hours plus daily is that in order to continue to conduct business a plan has to be made,” said Richard Mukheibir, CEO of Cash Converters and a board member of the Franchise Association of SA (Fasa). ..

