Economy

Black Friday deals boost November retail sales

Economists caution that the outlook for 2023 is subdued, thanks to persistent load-shedding and high interest rates

BL Premium
18 January 2023 - 15:09 Thuletho Zwane

SA retail sales improved on a monthly and an annual basis in November, driven mainly by Black Friday sales, according to data published by Stats SA on Wednesday.

The 0.4% year-on-year increase came despite persistent electricity outages and defied forecasts of a 0.2% contraction by economists surveyed by Thomson Reuters...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.