Dollar gains as US data strengthens the view that the Fed might stick with aggressive interest rate rises for longer
Stain of hypocrisy is made worse by the party closing ranks around Ramaphosa
In a rare occurrence, the names were unanimously supported by all the parties in the National Assembly
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Murray & Roberts’s Australian unit was placed in voluntary administration after a deal to sell the business to Italy’s Webuild fell through
The outlook for public finances and government’s debt trajectory specifically remain an important rating sensitivity for SA, Fitch says
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
New laws also restrict political freedoms and black magic
Refining the team’s rotation policy will be vital to their success in Europe
Over 500 pages cover the history of the world-renowned Midrand racetrack
SA still does not know where about 45% of the funding required over the next five years to implement its just energy transition plan (JETP) will come from.
Daniel Mminele, who heads of the Presidential Climate Finance Task Team, told MPs on Tuesday that of the roughly R1.5-trillion needed to implement the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET-IP), the source of about R700bn in funding needed for SA “to meet our climate change targets” was yet to be determined...
SA faces R700bn funding gap for just transition
Through the JETP, SA will be taking on, in one form or another, debt of about $8.1bn
