SA faces R700bn funding gap for just transition

Through the JETP, SA will be taking on, in one form or another, debt of about $8.1bn

06 December 2022 - 15:03 Denene Erasmus

SA still does not know where about 45% of the funding required over the next five years to implement its just energy transition plan (JETP) will come from.

Daniel Mminele, who heads of the Presidential Climate Finance Task Team, told MPs on Tuesday that of the roughly R1.5-trillion needed to implement the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET-IP), the source of about R700bn in funding needed for SA “to meet our climate change targets” was yet to be determined...

