National

African Development Bank approves R2.2bn credit facility for DBSA

Funds to be used for Southern African energy, infrastructure and communications technology projects

BL Premium
20 December 2022 - 14:58 Bekezela Phakathi

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a R2.2bn line of credit facility for the Development Bank of Southern Africa [DBSA] earmarked for strategic projects in energy, infrastructure, and communications technology in Southern Africa.

The DBSA is a state-owned bank specialising in development loans. It is a pivotal agency in the government’s ambitious infrastructure drive which it hopes will reignite growth and help the country reduce the burden of poverty, unemployment and inequality...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.