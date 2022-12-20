African Development Bank approves R2.2bn credit facility for DBSA

Oil prices have been buoyed by a US plan announced last week to buy up to 3-million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Ramaphosa did not mention tenure security, yet for most of his first five years in office, it was the heartland of disputes between traditional authorities, communities and the state
The FBI in America called the Hawks saying, ‘your [central] bank is being hacked'
President beholden to cabinet ministers who backed him but struggle to do their day jobs
New scrutiny follows on claims of wrongful theft against customers
Ramaphosa’s allies won five of the top seven ANC positions
Government could reassert its global climate credentials by selling a bond with interest hinging on whether it protects rainforest.
People in Britain can call 999 if they have chest pains but shouldn’t disturb the emergency services for problems that aren’t life threatening, a health minister said as nurses and ambulance workers ...
The decision by an appeal court upholds a trial judge’s ruling in 2021 that threw out the challenge as legally pointless
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a R2.2bn line of credit facility for the Development Bank of Southern Africa [DBSA] earmarked for strategic projects in energy, infrastructure, and communications technology in Southern Africa.
The DBSA is a state-owned bank specialising in development loans. It is a pivotal agency in the government’s ambitious infrastructure drive which it hopes will reignite growth and help the country reduce the burden of poverty, unemployment and inequality...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
African Development Bank approves R2.2bn credit facility for DBSA
Funds to be used for Southern African energy, infrastructure and communications technology projects
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a R2.2bn line of credit facility for the Development Bank of Southern Africa [DBSA] earmarked for strategic projects in energy, infrastructure, and communications technology in Southern Africa.
The DBSA is a state-owned bank specialising in development loans. It is a pivotal agency in the government’s ambitious infrastructure drive which it hopes will reignite growth and help the country reduce the burden of poverty, unemployment and inequality...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.