Lesotho economy in for another rough ride in 2023, says Fitch

Bright spots include the Lesotho Highlands Water Project and improved trade conditions with China

04 January 2023 - 18:58 Thuletho Zwane

Lesotho’s economic growth is expected to slow further in 2023 as muted SA growth translates to lower household incomes and company profits in Lesotho, Fitch says.

In its latest research note, Fitch said it expects Lesotho’s real GDP growth will slow to 2.1% in 2022 from 2.2% in 2021...

