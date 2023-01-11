Economic activity improves in December but outlook remains negative

Investors are betting that US prices cooled in December, paving the way for a more benign stance by the Fed
Economic growth may succeed in alleviating poverty in a country such as Japan, but not in SA
Eskom says 11 generating units have broken down since Tuesday morning, further reducing available capacity
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Scrapping of proposed deal leaves Telkom as a bridesmaid after attracting three suitors over the past year
BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index improves for the first time in 7 months, but clearing house warns 2023 is unlikely to be much different to last year
Little-known or almost extinct varieties are making a comeback as vintners adjust to changing weather.
The discovery of documents indicate close ties between Tun Min Latt and the Myanmar junta chief’s family
First captain of a black national side to leave SA proved to be a player, coach, selector and administrator of great influence
The vehicle has a claimed driving range of up to 645km
Economic activity improved in December after six consecutive monthly declines even as load-shedding, interest rates, elevated inflation and a slowdown in global growth threaten the outlook for 2023.
The BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index (BETI) rose to 132.1 points in the month, increasing 1.7% on an annual basis and up from 130.3 in November...
