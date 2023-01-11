Economy

Economic activity improves in December but outlook remains negative

BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index improves for the first time in 7 months, but clearing house warns 2023 is unlikely to be much different to last year

11 January 2023 - 15:00 Thuletho Zwane

Economic activity improved in December after six consecutive monthly declines even as load-shedding, interest rates, elevated inflation and a slowdown in global growth threaten the outlook for 2023.

The BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index (BETI) rose to 132.1 points in the month, increasing 1.7% on an annual basis and up from 130.3 in November...

