Economy

Producer inflation cools further and beats expectations

PPI increase slows by a percentage point to 15% in November

BL Premium
15 December 2022 - 11:40 Nico Gous

SA’s latest annual producer price index (PPI) came in cooler for the fourth straight month in November as it beat market expectations.

The latest reading (https://www.statssa.gov.za/?page_id=1854&PPN=P0142.1&SCH=73053) from Stats SA of 15% year on year was lower than the expected 15.7%, and one percentage point below the 16% from October...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.