Strong dollar and fears for US and Chinese economic growth weigh on demand
Benefits for job growth, fighting xenophobia and social cohesion should inform policies
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s critics say the rule has been used selectively to neutralise his detractors
Shareholders will be left with 20% of the firm after debt holders take a majority stake
PPI increase slows by a percentage point to 15% in November
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Hydroelectric development cuts flow millions of tonnes of nutrient-rich sediment essential for crops
Malibongwe Maketa says the batsman is smiling again and has become more confident
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
SA’s employment improved in the latest quarter, in line with the latest GDP growth, offering a bright spot in the domestic economy weighed down partly by load-shedding.
Total employment increased by 10,000, or 0.1%, quarter on quarter, to 9.984-million and 31,000, or 0.3%, year on year, according to the latest quarterly employment statistics for end-September...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA’s total employment edges up in the third quarter
Business services and construction among the leaders in job growth with increases of 1.3% and 1.5%
SA’s employment improved in the latest quarter, in line with the latest GDP growth, offering a bright spot in the domestic economy weighed down partly by load-shedding.
Total employment increased by 10,000, or 0.1%, quarter on quarter, to 9.984-million and 31,000, or 0.3%, year on year, according to the latest quarterly employment statistics for end-September...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.