Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
High rate of demographic growth and urbanisation will be a curse without funding
Former health minister resigned from his post in the wake of the scandal in August 2021
A Brenthurst Foundation survey finds 66% of ANC voters feel SA is going in the wrong direction, and 30% of those polled say unemployment is SA’s biggest problem
Business Day TV talks to Telkom CEO, Serame Taukobong
Business Day TV speaks to chief economist at Nedbank Nicky Weimar
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
The shelling in 2007 killed dozens of civilians
Gavi, the youngest player to represent Spain at a World Cup, and subs round off one-sided encounter
Production resumes at a plant formerly owned by Renault, which sold it for one rouble after Russia invaded Ukraine
Business morale remain subdued with the RMB/BER business confidence index falling to 38 points during the fourth quarter. That’s after a rebound in building confidence offset downbeat morale in the wholesale and retail sectors. Business Day unpacked the print with chief economist at RMB, Ettienne le Roux.
WATCH: Business morale remains subdued
Business Day TV speaks to RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux
