WATCH: Business morale remains subdued

Business Day TV speaks to RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux

23 November 2022 - 23:45
Picture: 123RF/LE MOAL OLIVIER
Picture: 123RF/LE MOAL OLIVIER

Business morale remain subdued with the RMB/BER business confidence index falling to 38 points during the fourth quarter. That’s after a rebound in building confidence offset downbeat morale in the wholesale and retail sectors. Business Day unpacked the print with chief economist at RMB, Ettienne le Roux.

