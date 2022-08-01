×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Roaring car sales and exports flatter to deceive

Sales and production a year ago were severely hampered by riots, strict lockdowns and a cyberattack on Transnet

BL Premium
01 August 2022 - 15:59 DAVID FURLONGER
UPDATED 01 August 2022 - 19:13

Domestic car sales rose by more than 50% last month and exports by 577%. But leave the champagne on ice and the party hats in their box. It was actually an average month.

Figures published on Monday by Naamsa revealed that 31,455 cars were sold to SA customers in July and 23,479 to foreign buyers. Compared with the 20,938 and 3,487, respectively, in the corresponding month of 2021, you’d be forgiven for thinking the SA motor industry was in dreamland...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.