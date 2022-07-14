×

Features

Red tape strangles tour operators

Bureaucratic inflexibility and inefficiency at the National Public Transport Regulator are forcing tour operators to run their vehicles illegally. Others are quitting altogether

14 July 2022 - 05:00 Paul Ash

Foot-dragging and red tape at the national transport regulator are threatening the future of an industry that can create real and lasting employment, and potentially save SA from going over the cliff.

For five years, tourism companies that offer transfers and transport for tourists have been battling to get a simple piece of paper that allows them to operate their vehicles without the threat of fines or having their minibuses confiscated...

