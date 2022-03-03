New hotels opening in SA this year
SA’s beleaguered hotel sector looks poised for a quicker-than-expected rebound in occupancies and revenues, as tourists and business travellers get moving again
03 March 2022 - 05:00
A number of new hotels are opening in SA this year — which seems to defy logic, given that the hospitality industry has been crippled by lockdowns, international travel restrictions and lingering uncertainty of how the pandemic will play out.
However, some industry players believe adding new room capacity in certain nodes is justified on the back of what they believe could be a faster recovery to pre-Covid trading levels than widely expected...
