The billionaire pioneering SA’s palaeotourism industry
For eight years, Tim Nash has been buying up properties in the Cradle of Humankind. It’s his attempt to protect the fossil sites in the area, and ‘the story of our origins as human beings’
09 December 2021 - 05:00
He looks set to be SA’s newest "space tourist", and has bought up most of the Cradle of Humankind, west of Joburg, as part of a bold plan to create a world-class palaeotourism hub. But you’d be forgiven if you’ve never heard of him.
You might know about his brother, Paul Nash, who equalled the world 100m record in 1968, in Krugersdorp. Or his father, John, who in the 1960s built his family fortune on an aviation business...
