×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Behind the global bond market rout

Business Day TV talks to James Turp from Absa Asset Management

26 September 2022 - 21:13
Picture: 123RF/gopixa
Picture: 123RF/gopixa

Global bond markets have taken strain, hitting lows last seen in 1949. Business Day TV discussed the factors driving these markets lower is James Turp from Absa Asset Management.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Pension-fund and asset-allocation trends in a time of uncertainty

Michael Avery talks to Mandisa Zavala, Janina Slawski and Mark Smathers
Companies
5 hours ago

WATCH: How rising interest rates will affect SA’s housing market

Business Day TV speaks to Erwin Rode from Rode & Associates
Economy
3 days ago

WATCH: What 75 bps rate hike means for SA’s economy

Business Day TV speaks to Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman
Economy
4 days ago

WATCH: Inflation eases on fuel price drop

Business Day TV speaks to FNB senior economist Koketso Mano
Economy
4 days ago

WATCH: Where to next for diesel as Eskom blows budget to keep lights on?

Business Day TV speaks to Andre Botha from TreasuryOne
Economy
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE poised for more turbulence after bourse loses ...
Markets
2.
Pound falls to lowest level in 37 years
Markets
3.
JSE looks set for another tough week as Asian ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Rand sinks to weakest since May 2020 ...
Markets
5.
Gold languishes near low on gaining dollar and ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.