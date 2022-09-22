×

WATCH: What 75 bps rate hike means for SA’s economy

Business Day TV speaks to Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman

22 September 2022 - 21:26
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

The SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee has lifted the repo rate by 75 basis points (bps) to 6.25%. The move was largely expected by economist, but it will add pressure to indebted consumers who are already struggling to make ends meet. Business Day TV unpacked this in detail with Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman.

