Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA sheds 119,000 jobs in the second quarter

Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Econometrix, Azar Jammine

27 September 2022 - 21:15
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Total employment in SA has decreased. During the second quarter 119,000 jobs were shed, reflecting a 1.2% drop on a quarterly basis. This was mainly due to a decrease in jobs in construction, as well as community and business services. Business Day TV unpacked the print with chief economist at Econometrix, Azar Jammine.

