×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE softens ahead of Fed decision

Investors are also bracing for an aggressive hike by the Reserve Bank after its MPC meeting on Thursday

BL Premium
21 September 2022 - 19:46 Andries Mahlangu
UPDATED 21 September 2022 - 20:42

The JSE ended weaker on Wednesday, underperforming its counterparts in Europe, as investors braced for stiff rate hikes by the Reserve Bank and the US Federal Reserve.

The Bank’s monetary policy committee is widely forecast to hike the repo rate by 75 basis points (bps) to 6.25% at the conclusion of its three-day meeting on Thursday, even after Stats SA reported that inflation eased slightly to an annual 7.6% in August from 7.8% a month earlier. However, the reading was above the consensus forecast of 7.5%. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.