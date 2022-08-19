×

Economy

Treasury has allocated 30% more to build infrastructure, says Godongwana

Spending allocations have increased to R812bn for the next three years, says finance minister

19 August 2022 - 05:09 Thuletho Zwane
UPDATED 19 August 2022 - 11:57

The Treasury has increased its allocation for public sector infrastructure spending by close to R200bn, lending a hand on the expenditure side to the battered economy as corporates remain largely reluctant to invest amid energy supply and logistics problems.

Speaking at an engineering conference on Thursday just more than two months before the medium-term budget policy statement, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said allocations for public-sector infrastructure spending had increased 30% to R812.5bn for the next three years from the R627.2bn that was allocated in the medium term at end-March...

