Treasury has allocated 30% more to build infrastructure, says Godongwana

Strong dollar, weak UK consumer sentiment and German producer prices, which saw their highest ever increases in July, weigh on European stocks
The UK’s monetary policy committee is hardly on top of the situation when inflation is running at more than five times its 2% target
The finance minister says the allegations are ‘fashioned to achieve narrow and selfish political ends’
The US has the highest number of monkeypox cases globally, accounting for almost a third of the world’s infections
Spending allocations to increase to R812bn for the next three years, says finance minister
Food Safety Agency tells retailers and food producers it will seize vegan products with names that it says are for meat
EVs charge their own batteries when renewable energy is ripe — typically midday — and then discharge some of that electricity when power demand is high and renewable generation is low
England captain leads fight back but Jansen and Maharaj put on 72 for seventh wicket to put SA in control
William Ruto wins Kenya’s election, the Marikana massacre commemorated, India celebrates 75 years of independence, protests in Cape Town, and more
The Treasury has increased its allocation for public sector infrastructure spending by close to R200bn, lending a hand on the expenditure side to the battered economy as corporates remain largely reluctant to invest amid energy supply and logistics problems.
Speaking at an engineering conference on Thursday just more than two months before the medium-term budget policy statement, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said allocations for public-sector infrastructure spending had increased 30% to R812.5bn for the next three years from the R627.2bn that was allocated in the medium term at end-March...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Treasury has allocated 30% more to build infrastructure, says Godongwana
Spending allocations have increased to R812bn for the next three years, says finance minister
The Treasury has increased its allocation for public sector infrastructure spending by close to R200bn, lending a hand on the expenditure side to the battered economy as corporates remain largely reluctant to invest amid energy supply and logistics problems.
Speaking at an engineering conference on Thursday just more than two months before the medium-term budget policy statement, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said allocations for public-sector infrastructure spending had increased 30% to R812.5bn for the next three years from the R627.2bn that was allocated in the medium term at end-March...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.