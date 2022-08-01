×

National

Eskom can ask for more funds for maintenance, Godongwana says

Finance minister open to helping with additional costs of maintaining and fixing power stations

BL Premium
01 August 2022 - 19:47 Denene Erasmus
UPDATED 01 August 2022 - 22:55

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is open to helping Eskom with funds to increase spending on maintenance of its creaking coal-fired power stations, even though the cash-strapped power utility has not yet approached his department for the money.

“If the need arises [the Treasury] will respond to that,” Godongwana said...

