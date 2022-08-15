WATCH: Thungela CEO July Ndlovu on its record half-year

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
That turnip Mapisa-Nqakula has confirmed beyond any doubt that the party cannot be renewed or rehabilitated
Stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented between 6pm and midnight because of a shortage of generation capacity
Provincial chair elect indicates he will support Ramaphosa’s re-election as ANC president
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Some in the industry believe a ban on the export of scrap will mean a more competitive steel industry, with lower prices passed on to consumers
IAEA has warned of disaster as shelling continues near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Veteran seamer believes he still has plenty to offer despite turning 40
Porsche Taycan Turbo S laps the famous German circuit in seven minutes and 33 seconds
Thungela Resources shot the lights out at its half-year mark. The coal miner’s profit rocketed from R351m to R9.6bn as energy prices surged in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Business Day TV spoke to CEO July Ndlovu for greater perspective on the results and their sustainability.
