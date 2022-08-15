×

WATCH: Thungela CEO July Ndlovu on its record half-year

Business Day TV speaks to Ndlovu after surging energy prices lift coal producer

15 August 2022 - 21:25
Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

Thungela Resources shot the lights out at its half-year mark. The coal miner’s profit rocketed from R351m to R9.6bn as energy prices surged in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Business Day TV spoke to CEO July Ndlovu for greater perspective on the results and their sustainability.

