Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Outlook for emerging markets

Business Day TV speaks to Gemcorp’s chief economist, Simon Quijano-Evans

16 August 2022 - 22:46
An employee passes share price information displayed on an electronic ticker board inside the London Stock Exchange Group’s offices in London, the UK. Picture: BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES/LUKE MACGREGOR
An employee passes share price information displayed on an electronic ticker board inside the London Stock Exchange Group’s offices in London, the UK. Picture: BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES/LUKE MACGREGOR

Emerging market currencies had a bad start to the week on the back of weak Chinese data. Some investors are, however, still betting on these economies, saying they provide some comfort as developed economies bear the brunt of rising inflation and slowing growth. Business Day TV spoke to Gemcorp’s chief economist, Simon Quijano-Evans, for more detail.

