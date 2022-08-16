Business Day TV speaks to Gemcorp’s chief economist, Simon Quijano-Evans
Emerging market currencies had a bad start to the week on the back of weak Chinese data. Some investors are, however, still betting on these economies, saying they provide some comfort as developed economies bear the brunt of rising inflation and slowing growth. Business Day TV spoke to Gemcorp’s chief economist, Simon Quijano-Evans, for more detail.
WATCH: Outlook for emerging markets
