Economy

High fuel and food prices now main risks to consumers’ purses

Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows

BL Premium
14 August 2022 - 18:32 Thuletho Zwane

Soaring food and fuel prices have been highlighted as two of the major risk factors that will continue to affect consumer financial vulnerability in the medium term and have markedly worsened consumers’ finances in the second quarter of 2022.        

This is according to the Momentum-Unisa Consumer Financial Vulnerability Index released last week which said consumer finances have “crumbled under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates”...

