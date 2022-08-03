Outlook for food hangs on commodity and price volatility

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Unrelenting strife and disarray means the government should do what it is elected to do: govern
Futana Tebele paints the suspended public protector as a hard worker and praises her for scaling down the case backlog
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
MTN’s Rwanda unit warns inflation and lower voice prices could weigh on its business in the second half
Headwinds likely to persist as costs remain elevated, with some easing brought about by Ukraine grain deal
Nedbank gave a guarded upbeat 2022 outlook and capital projects by government also picked up as the economy recovers
UN secretary-general urges governments to ‘tax these excessive profits’ to support the most vulnerable people
Candice Lill in cross-country cycling as well as Victoria van der Merwe and Desiree Levin in the para bowls pairs bag gongs
From art fairs, game-like curatorship and group shows, these are the exhibitions across SA that you must see this month
While trying to keep up with consumer demand for on-trend, nutritious and cost-effective products, food producers in SA have had to contend with increasing production costs, supply chain challenges, strict quality and compliance standards and a string of inflationary pressures.
The upcoming reporting season will be an interesting reflection of the effect of soaring commodity prices, high energy inflation and supply chain issues as well as the choices that cash-strapped consumers made in the period...
