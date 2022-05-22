SOVEREIGN DEBT
S&P sees SA moving in the right direction, but no ratings upgrade yet
22 May 2022 - 23:24
Even as S&P Global Ratings joined bigger rival Moody’s Investors Service in raising the outlook on SA’s rating, economists warn that there is no guarantee of upgrades to the country’s junk-rated sovereign debt in the next two years.
On Friday, S&P lifted the outlook on SA’s sovereign credit rating to positive and highlighted SA’s favourable terms of trade. Terms of trade compare the price of a country’s exports versus its imports...
