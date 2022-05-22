ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Producer inflation expected to remain in the double digits
The focus will be on price pressures at the factory gate, with food costs a particular concern
22 May 2022 - 15:54
The steady rise in factory gate prices will steal all the focus in an otherwise rather dry economic week ahead, with data on Thursday expected to show a fifth consecutive month of double-digit producer inflation in April.
Surging energy and food costs have helped propel the producer price index (PPI) in March to its highest level since the series began in 2013, with the 11.9% year-on-year rise for that month more than a full percentage point higher than economists had expected...
