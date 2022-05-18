Investment turnaround may lead growth in 2022
Official data show last year was the first time that total fixed investment spending showed modest real growth after declining for six straight years
18 May 2022 - 05:37
Robust growth in private investment spending could lift the economy this year, helping to counter the impact of a slowing household sector and a bleak global backdrop, economists say.
This comes after several years in which consumer spending has driven what growth there has been in the economy, while investment has declined...
