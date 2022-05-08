Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mining and manufacturing data to give clues Q1 strength B L Premium

Key mining and manufacturing data due this week is expected to show how the economy performed in the first quarter of 2022. Economists have warned, however, that load-shedding, labour strikes, heavy rain and logistical bottlenecks probably undermined output in these strategically important sectors of the economy.

The first major economic data set due this week is April’s gross and net foreign reserves data, which is scheduled for publication on Monday. The SA Reserve Bank’s gross foreign reserves topped $58.16bn in March thanks to an increase in the dollar price of gold and $750m in foreign borrowings from the World Bank...