New vehicles sales achieved 'against all odds' Lingering stock shortages are likely as Durban harbour is still sorting itself out after the floods

April’s devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods may have put a dent in new-vehicle sales but the impact could have been much worse, Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa said on Tuesday.

Figures released by Naamsa show that 37,107 new cars and commercial vehicles were sold in SA last month. That was almost 30% down on March’s 50,465 — the best sales month since October 2019. Some backtracking was inevitable, given April’s plethora of public holidays and long weekends...