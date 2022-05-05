KZN floods show climate change is ‘part of our current reality’
Research indicates that Southern Africa will be one the regions hit hardest by extreme weather events, minister says
05 May 2022 - 18:10
The destruction and loss of life after flooding in parts of KwaZulu-Natal in April shows that climate change is already affecting SA, delegates at a conference were told on Thursday.
The floods in KwaZulu-Natal proved that climate change was no longer “a slow onset event, but part of our current lived reality,” environmental affairs minister Barbara Creecy said. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now