National KZN floods show climate change is 'part of our current reality' Research indicates that Southern Africa will be one the regions hit hardest by extreme weather events, minister says

The destruction and loss of life after flooding in parts of KwaZulu-Natal in April shows that climate change is already affecting SA, delegates at a conference were told on Thursday.

The floods in KwaZulu-Natal proved that climate change was no longer “a slow onset event, but part of our current lived reality,” environmental affairs minister Barbara Creecy said. ..