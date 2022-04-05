Economy Factory activity lifts in March but threats persist Inflationary pressures were at the forefront of the PMI survey data in March B L Premium

Manufacturing output in SA pointed to a renewed expansion in SA’s private sector, rising to a four-month high, as business activity returned to growth and new orders rose amid greater demand. However, rising fuel pressures and the possibility of further supply chain disruptions could weigh on the sector, a report said on Tuesday.

The S&P Global’s IHS Markit SA purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 51.4 in March, up from 50.9 in February and above the 50.0 no-change threshold...