Factory activity lifts in March but threats persist
Inflationary pressures were at the forefront of the PMI survey data in March
05 April 2022 - 11:57
Manufacturing output in SA pointed to a renewed expansion in SA’s private sector, rising to a four-month high, as business activity returned to growth and new orders rose amid greater demand. However, rising fuel pressures and the possibility of further supply chain disruptions could weigh on the sector, a report said on Tuesday.
The S&P Global’s IHS Markit SA purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 51.4 in March, up from 50.9 in February and above the 50.0 no-change threshold...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now