Myths busted: Five things every employee should know about tax

When finance minister Enoch Godongwana tables his national budget on February 23, SA taxpayers will learn about the latest tax regulations and measures for the upcoming year.

Before then, it’s worth reviewing five things every employer and employee should know about payroll tax and clearing up a few misconceptions about PAYE (employee tax).

1. Salaries are not taxed differently from overtime, commission and bonuses

Many people still think that bonuses, overtime and commission are taxed at different rates to wages and salaries. However, all income is taxed at the same rate on the payroll, according to the standard annual PAYE tax tables from SA Revenue Service (Sars).

There will, however, be a different code on the tax certificate to let Sars know what the payment is for.

There are some exceptions. In the case of retrenchment, retirement or death, an employee benefits from a one-off R500,000 lifetime exemption for lump sum payments. Your employer must apply for a directive from Sars to determine whether you have used the exemption before it can exclude such a payment from payroll taxes.

2. SA has a progressive income tax system

There is a common misunderstanding that all income tax is levied at your marginal rate. However, in SA’s progressive tax system, your remuneration is divided into different tax brackets.

This means the first portion of your annual income is taxed at the lowest rate of 18% and subsequent portions are taxed at progressively higher rates, up to a maximum of 45%.