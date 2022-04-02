NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Sars collects R1.564-trillion in 2021/22
Business Day TV spoke to Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter
02 April 2022 - 07:32
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has released its preliminary revenue outcome for 2021/22, which shows collections of R1.564-trillion.
Sars says collections have been buoyant due to a strong economic recovery, boosted by elevated commodity prices.
Business Day TV spoke to Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter for more details.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.