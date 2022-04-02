×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Sars collects R1.564-trillion in 2021/22

Business Day TV spoke to Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter

02 April 2022 - 07:32 Business Day TV
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has released its preliminary revenue outcome for 2021/22, which shows collections of R1.564-trillion.

Sars says collections have been buoyant due to a strong economic recovery, boosted by elevated commodity prices.

Business Day TV spoke to Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter for more details.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Sars reports R16.7bn surplus over budget estimate

Total collection of R1.563-trillion is the highest on record, said Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter
Economy
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Moody’s bumps SA’s ratings outlook to stable
Economy
2.
Sars reports R16.7bn surplus over budget estimate
Economy
3.
Transnet seeks bids from private sector to ...
Economy
4.
New vehicle sales exceeded expectations in March ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: Sars collects R1.564-trillion in 2021/22
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.