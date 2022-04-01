Economy New vehicle sales exceeded expectations in March as recovery continues This was despite the Ukraine conflict dampening consumer demand, particularly in Europe where most SA vehicle exports go B L Premium

New-vehicle sales continued to exceed expectations in March, hitting their highest monthly level since October 2019.

At 50,607, they were 16.5% better than the 43,423 of March 2021. Figures published on Friday show that for the first quarter of this year, aggregate sales of 136,065 cars and commercial vehicles were 17.9% more than the 115,431 at the same stage in 2021...