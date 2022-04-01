New vehicle sales exceeded expectations in March as recovery continues
This was despite the Ukraine conflict dampening consumer demand, particularly in Europe where most SA vehicle exports go
01 April 2022 - 14:58
New-vehicle sales continued to exceed expectations in March, hitting their highest monthly level since October 2019.
At 50,607, they were 16.5% better than the 43,423 of March 2021. Figures published on Friday show that for the first quarter of this year, aggregate sales of 136,065 cars and commercial vehicles were 17.9% more than the 115,431 at the same stage in 2021...
