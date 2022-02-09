NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Business morale improves in January
Business Day TV speaks to Sacci CEO Alan Mukoki
09 February 2022 - 21:23
Business confidence has kicked off the year on a good note. The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (Sacci’s) morale indicator rose to 94.1 points in January, mainly due to increased import and export activity, as well as robust retail sales. Business Day TV examined the print with Sacci CEO Alan Mukoki.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.