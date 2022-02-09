Economy

WATCH: Business morale improves in January

Business Day TV speaks to Sacci CEO Alan Mukoki

09 February 2022 - 21:23
Picture: 123RF/LE MOAL OLIVIER
Picture: 123RF/LE MOAL OLIVIER

Business confidence has kicked off the year on a good note. The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (Sacci’s) morale indicator rose to 94.1 points in January, mainly due to increased import and export activity, as well as robust retail sales. Business Day TV examined the print with Sacci CEO Alan Mukoki.

