WATCH: Overcoming SA’s railway blues

Michael Avery and guests discuss the dysfunction at Transnet, which is costing the country billions of rand in lost coal exports through the Richards Bay Coal Terminal

09 February 2022 - 18:29
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
The Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) exported 58.72m tonnes last year, the lowest since 1996. That’s also 11m tonnes down on 2020 and 18m tonnes shy of 77m-tonne target for 2021.

Theft of overhead cables has been a major headache “and we’ve seen that on a daily, weekly basis throughout the course of last year. Loco availability has been a challenge,” says RBCT CEO Alan Waller.

It’s no surprise that the Zondo report pointed to Transnet as the epicentre of state capture for the better part of a decade and that we are now seeing its effects manifest in such a costly manner.

Coal prices are soaring and yet SA is losing billions of rand in export revenue because of the dysfunctional state of the rail network. Joining Michael Avery to analyse the issue are James Holley, CEO of Traxtion, and Thami Gwala, CEO and founder of SAFreight Logistics (Saflog).

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

