WATCH: Global ETFs deliver record inflows in 2021
Business Day TV speaks to MD of CoreShares Gareth Stobie
09 February 2022 - 21:18
Global ETFs delivered record inflows last year. During 2021, inflows increased by 71% to $1.22-trillion. Business Day TV spoke to Gareth Stobie, MD of CoreShares, to discuss the factors that influenced the activity in that space.
