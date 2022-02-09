Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Global ETFs deliver record inflows in 2021

Business Day TV speaks to MD of CoreShares Gareth Stobie

09 February 2022 - 21:18
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Global ETFs delivered record inflows last year. During 2021, inflows increased by 71% to $1.22-trillion. Business Day TV spoke to Gareth Stobie, MD of CoreShares, to discuss the factors that influenced the activity in that space.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Education crisis grows ever worse

Michael Avery and guests discuss the dire education situation in SA
National
1 day ago

WATCH: Overcoming SA’s railway blues

Michael Avery and guests discuss the dysfunction at Transnet, which is costing the country billions of rand in lost coal exports through the Richards ...
Companies
3 hours ago

WATCH: This is what is in store for crypto investments in 2022

Michael Avery and guests discuss their Crypto outlook for 2022
Companies
6 hours ago

WATCH: Oil eases from seven-year highs

Business Day TV speaks to RMB commodities trader Raymond Philips
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Just Share again blasts Standard Bank’s ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
DStv keeps prices increases below inflation as ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Growthpoint announces R200m office park ...
Companies / Property
4.
Sappi reports strong profit but warns of effects ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
WATCH: Growthpoint to convert office park into ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.