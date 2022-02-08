National

WATCH: Education crisis grows ever worse

Michael Avery and guests discuss the dire education situation in SA

In January, basic education minister Angie Motshekga chose to highlight that the matric pass mark had crept up to 76.4%, from 76.2% in 2021, which, given the Covid-19-affected school year, was at least a pass.

What the minister neglected to say was that a mere one in five of the class of 2021 managed to pass maths, and the results were worse for science. This hasn’t changed since 2009.

In SA, 78% of children have not learnt to read for meaning by the age of 10 years — a glaring failure in an area all South Africans can agree requires urgent intervention.

To talk about the education crisis, Michael Avery is joined by former banker and academic Colin Coleman; and Judy Sikuza, CEO of The Mandela Rhodes Foundation

