WATCH: A dram full of gin helps the inflation go down

A slew of European inflation data has hit the tapes and we saw huge moves at the short end of European yield curves as investors started to price a whole 25 basis points in European Central Bank rate hikes in 2022.

It probably isn’t much consolation that the US isn’t alone in struggling with the highest inflation in 40 years. In the EU, prices are rising faster than at any time since the euro currency was introduced. Recently, Stats SA reweighted the CPI basket, and it’s clear we are drinking more gin to cope with the current sad state of the nation.

To talk about the inflation bogeyman facing consumers and policymakers around the world, Michael Avery is joined by Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop and Mike Schussler of economists.co.za.