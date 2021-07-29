News Leader
WATCH: Why Treasury’s relief package will not require additional debt
Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings talks to Business Day TV about Treasury’s relief package
29 July 2021 - 07:18
The Treasury has announced a R39bn economic relief package, which will be funded by higher-than-expected tax revenue. The lion’s share of the funds will go towards reinstating the R350 unemployment grant.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings for his view on the relief measure.
Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings talks to Business Day TV about Treasury’s relief package
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.