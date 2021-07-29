Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Why Treasury’s relief package will not require additional debt

Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings talks to Business Day TV about Treasury’s relief package

29 July 2021 - 07:18 Business Day TV
Tito Mboweni. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Tito Mboweni. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

The Treasury has announced a R39bn economic relief package, which will be funded by higher-than-expected tax revenue. The lion’s share of the funds will go towards reinstating the R350 unemployment grant.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings for his view on the relief measure.

Tax bonanza — not debt — will pay for R39bn relief

Treasury Revenue overrun may be as high as R100bn
National
18 hours ago

ETTIENNE LE ROUX: All is not lost as creation follows destruction

The recent unrest could provide opportunities for remaking the country in a smarter, more sustainable way
Opinion
1 day ago

CAROL PATON: Basic income grant is laden with risk for the future

A dedicated new state revenue stream will have to be found, but the opportunities are few and far between
Opinion
2 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Behind the state’s wage deal

A number of ministers, including Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, argued in favour of the 1.5% increase, even as finance minister Tito Mboweni resisted any ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Government gets public sector wage agreement over the line

Nehawu declines to sign wage deal, but other parties make up a majority
National
2 days ago
