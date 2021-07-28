NATASHA MARRIAN: Behind the state’s wage deal
A number of ministers, including Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, argued in favour of the 1.5% increase, even as finance minister Tito Mboweni resisted any wage hikes for civil servants
28 July 2021 - 08:00
Securing the public sector wage deal was no easy feat, and the result is a finely balanced compromise between parties.
Make no mistake, the National Treasury balked at the idea of a 1.5% increase and a R1,000 per month sweetener for most of the country’s 1.3-million public servants, which will automatically be extended beyond the one-year duration of the deal, should a new agreement not be reached by July next year. ..
