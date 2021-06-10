Economy SA posts second-largest current-account surplus in its history The global economic recovery has helped boost the value of exports while a stronger rand is curbing the price of imports BL PREMIUM

SA has posted its second-largest current-account surplus in history in the first quarter of 2021, as the value of exports continued to surge thanks to a strong global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, while a stronger rand helped curb the price of steadily rising imports.

The balance on the current account of the balance of payments widened to R267.35bn in the first three months of 2021, up from R197.82bn in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Reserve Bank said in a statement on Thursday. That took the current-account surplus to 5% of GDP in the first quarter, up from 3.7% in the final three months of 2020...