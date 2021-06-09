Business confidence returns to pre-Covid-19 levels
Confidence rebounded especially sharply in the manufacturing, retail trade and motor trade sectors
09 June 2021 - 13:20
Business confidence rose to its highest point in about six years during the second quarter of 2021, pointing to the continued recovery of the economy after its record contraction in 2020.
Business confidence rose to 50 in the three months to June, from 35 in the first quarter, the RMB/BER business confidence index (BCI) showed on Wednesday...
