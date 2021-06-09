Unpaid government bills causing untold harm to economy, says PSC
SMMEs face a huge threat by big corporate clients and government firms failing to pay them on time for goods and services provided
09 June 2021 - 18:07
The Public Service Commission (PSC) says the failure of government departments to pay suppliers on time has brought “untold harm” to the economy, with many businesses closing shop due to a lack of cashflow.
Failure to pay suppliers of services and goods has dire consequences for the sustainability of businesses, mostly small medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs)...
