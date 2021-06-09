Economy Unpaid government bills causing untold harm to economy, says PSC SMMEs face a huge threat by big corporate clients and government firms failing to pay them on time for goods and services provided BL PREMIUM

The Public Service Commission (PSC) says the failure of government departments to pay suppliers on time has brought “untold harm” to the economy, with many businesses closing shop due to a lack of cashflow.

Failure to pay suppliers of services and goods has dire consequences for the sustainability of businesses, mostly small medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs)...