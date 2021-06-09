Economy GROWTH Surprise GDP data shows economy is likely to maintain momentum With the global economy set for a strong rebound in 2021, economists are optimistic SA’s economy will exceed Reserve Bank’s forecast BL PREMIUM

Stronger-than-forecast growth in the first quarter of 2021 had economists scrambling to update their full-year forecasts, even as they warned that slow progress in implementing key reforms will hinder longer-term prospects.

GDP rose 4.6% in the three months to March, faster than the 3.2% median forecast of 16 economists surveyed by Bloomberg, Stats SA data showed on Tuesday...