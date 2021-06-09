Economy

WATCH: SA’s first-quarter GDP print surprises to the upside

Maarten Ackerman from Citadel talks to Business Day TV about how the economy is showing signs of recovery

09 June 2021 - 07:23 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/NORMAALS
Picture: 123RF/NORMAALS

SA’s economy is showing signs of recovery. Growth for the first three months of the year on an annualised basis has come in at 4.6% quarter on quarter.

That is largely thanks to a pickup in household spending, mining and finance sector activity.

Business Day TV spoke to Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman.

