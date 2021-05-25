Economy Reserve Bank starts study into retail digital currency The Bank will study the feasibility of a central bank digital currency that could be used as legal tender for general retail purposes BL PREMIUM

The SA Reserve Bank has commenced an investigation into the feasibility, desirability and appropriateness of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) that could be used as legal tender for general retail monetary use as a complement to cash.

A growing number of central banks are looking into the feasibility of cryptocurrencies as they soar in popularity, even amid extreme market volatility that saw bitcoin surge to above $62,000 in early April before falling to just more than $38,000 on Tuesday. US Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said on Monday that a cryptocurrency backed by the US central bank could provide benefits, including improving efficiencies in cross-border transactions...