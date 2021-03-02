Companies Company comment Regulators eye cryptocurrency surges Reserve Bank will soon be applying foreign exchange controls BL PREMIUM

The surge in bitcoin in 2021, which helped the cryptocurrency’s market capitalisation surpass $1-trillion at one point, has regulators eyeing digital assets with greater scrutiny.

A series of warnings in recent months from authorities ranging from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority to the European Central Bank, have all contained a similarly ominous message: be prepared to lose everything...