Opinion / Columnists CLAIRE BISSEKER: Tito Mboweni’s uncompromising budget deserves more credit The 2021 budget marks a shift from the tax-and-spend stance of the past decade to a cut-and-save era BL PREMIUM

Many underestimated finance minister Tito Mboweni’s resolve going into the 2021 budget. While most expected him to stick broadly to his fiscal consolidation plan, nobody thought he would cut company taxes while reining in the welfare bill — and this in an election year.

Though Mboweni has deeply offended the Left with his unapologetic stance on the welfare cuts, he emerged stronger late last week thanks to a rare public endorsement from President Cyril Ramaphosa...