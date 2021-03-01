CLAIRE BISSEKER: Tito Mboweni’s uncompromising budget deserves more credit
The 2021 budget marks a shift from the tax-and-spend stance of the past decade to a cut-and-save era
01 March 2021 - 13:55
Many underestimated finance minister Tito Mboweni’s resolve going into the 2021 budget. While most expected him to stick broadly to his fiscal consolidation plan, nobody thought he would cut company taxes while reining in the welfare bill — and this in an election year.
Though Mboweni has deeply offended the Left with his unapologetic stance on the welfare cuts, he emerged stronger late last week thanks to a rare public endorsement from President Cyril Ramaphosa...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now